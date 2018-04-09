Church witnesses consecration of two new pastors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The Shalom Community Church here recently held an installation ceremony to elevate two of its members to become pastors.

At a ceremony held at the Shalom Community Church, Dr Albert S.K. Chia, Chief Consecrator of the Consecration and Installation Service, officially confirmed Sisters Connie and Monaliza as pastors, to be called Pastor Connie Reset and Pastor Monaliza Young of the church.

Their installation was witnessed by pastors from the local churches and certified by lawyer Liew Hon Ming in their pastoral oath of office as confirmed by the presence of God’s people.

Holding both their hands up, Dr Albert Chia presented them to the congregation with these words: “My brothers and sisters in Christ, I present to you, Pastor Connie Resat and Pastor Monaliza Young, now commissioned, consecrated and installed as pastors of Shalom Community Church, Tawau, Malaysia. Receive them. Honor them. Support them.”