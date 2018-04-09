Council to implement new parking compound system

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will be implementing a new system that allows real-time checking and monitoring of parking compound status.

SMC deputy chairperson Rogayah Jamain disclosed recently that the system will be operational in July.

“As scheduled, the supplier will install, conduct testing (on the system), and brief the council’s staff at the end of April.It is expected to be implemented after June,” she pointed out.

The new system enables information and photo evidence to be sent to council’s server via smartphones, Rogayah added.

“The parking attendants will record the information and photo evidence onto the Apps on their smartphones, while issuing compound (to car owners without parking coupon) manually.

“The Apps will then send the information to the server. Staff may check the status through Apps (on smartphones) or computer, to generate report according to different criteria at any time.”

According to Rogayah, the new system will simplify reporting and monitoring process unlike the present approach where staff need to manually enter the compound information into the computer when back in office.

Moreover, she noted under the present approach, the staff also need to compile data, do manual reporting and manual check as well as update compound status.

On a related matter, the deputy chairperson said the issuance of the monthly street parking coupon/pass has been computerised since last month.