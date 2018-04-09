Curtin Malaysia holds beach party for new batch of international students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: New international students of Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) were welcomed with a special orientation session prior to the main orientation week for all new students.

With the start of the new semester recently, international students for foundation and degree programmes were invited to ‘Beach Day 2018’ organised by Curtin Malaysia’s International Students Association (ISA) at the Piasau Boat Club here last month.

During the event, students played beach volleyball, basketball and futsal or simply enjoyed the breath taking sea view in good company, followed by dinner with musical and dance performances by some current students.

“Such events are great ways to make new friends and integrate into our international student community from over 50 different countries,” says ISA president Mohamed Mohamoud Hawadleh.

“The Beach Day made the new students feel very welcome in their new environment and was a great success,” he added.

ISA is a student-run body under the purview of Curtin Malaysia’s International Division that helps international students get the best out of the unique international and cross-cultural student experience in Curtin Malaysia while promoting international understanding and friendship.

It conducts cultural, social and recreational activities throughout the year in partnership with Curtin Malaysia Student Council, including the hugely popular annual International Cook-Off, International Festival or I-Fest, and Curtin Olympics.

Curtin Malaysia is the largest international campus of Curtin University, a global university with campuses in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai and ranked in the top one percent of universities worldwide in the prestigious Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU).

It is also Curtin University’s global hub in Asia, and as such, offers a vibrant, welcoming space that values diversity, emphasises industry connections and practical learning, while fostering a forward-thinking culture

among students, staff and the wider community.

“If you join us as a student, you can expect to become part of a forward-thinking culture committed to sharing innovative ideas, and more importantly, you’ll be part of very international family.

“This adds a valuable dimension to your university experience, both in and out of the classroom,” said Curtin Malaysia’s pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Professor Jim Mienczakowski.

This worldwide focus across the university has resulted in Curtin being ranked the 26th most international university in the world, and the second-most international university in Australia, in 2016 by Times Higher Education.

