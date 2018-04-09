Danum Valley Field Centre one of the foremost rainforest research centres

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Danum Valley Field Centre (DVFC) has evolved into one of the foremost rainforest research centres and at par with the Barro Colorado Island in Panama and La Selva Station in Costa Rica.

Both the centres in Panama and Costa Rica have been around much longer, said Yayasan Sabah Director, Datuk Sapawi Ahmad today.

Speaking at the official opening of the Stakeholder’s Validation Workshop on Mid-Term Review of the Danum Valley Conservation Area Management Plan, where he was represented by Yayasan Sabah Deputy Director, Datuk Rosmawati Lasuki, Sapawi said that the centre’s success was largely due to the support of stakeholders, the government departments and agencies such as Sabah Forestry Department, Sabah Wildlife Department and the local universities and institutions.

He said that the Royal Society of United Kingdom has also supported the Southeast Asia Rainforest Research programme in Danum Valley and under which a large number of Danum Valley’s research activities were conducted by researchers and scientists from overseas.

He added that the Yayasan Sabah Group has managed Danum Valley together with four other conservation areas namely, Maliau Basin, Imbak Canyon, Taliwas River and Silam Coast.

“Managing the conservation areas requires substantial resources both financial and in terms of manpower,” he said.

He also said that Yayasan Sabah was helping the State to expand her Totally Protected Areas to 30 percent of the State’s land mass by 2025, more than 65 percent of Yayasan Sabah Group Forest Management Area which was now a totally protected area.

Concerning the mid-term review, Sapawi explained that the plan has passed its mid-term and a review was in order.

He said that the review was timely in view of the land use change in Danum Valley Conservation Area’s surrounding area, specifically the reclassification to Class 1 (Protection) Forest Reserve as well as the need to align with State, national and international initiatives, policies and treaties.

He added that the review was an open and transparent look at ho the area was being managed and what the expectations of the stakeholders were for the protection of the DVCA values, research direction and delivery of visitor services and facilities.

The review objectives include providing a comprehensive review of progress of implementation of programmes and activities during the first five years of the Plan (2010-2015); to assess progress towards the achievement of DVCA’s objectives; to analyse and review DVCA’s infrastructure and environmental conditions and recommended options for improvements to related infrastructure; to address gaps (if any) and recommend appropriate changes to the goals, strategies, activities, timeline and financial implications based on the review; and to consider the future direction of management of DVCA.

The presentation was carried out by Sabah Environmental Trust Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rahimatsah Amat.

Also present was Yayasan Sabah Group’s Group Manager, Conservation and Environmental Management Division, Dr Yap Sau Wai.