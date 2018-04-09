Dr Chou: Conditional recognition of UEC in BN manifesto a ‘breakthrough’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The conditional recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) in the Barisan Nasional (BN) election manifesto has been hailed as a ‘breakthrough’ given the Chinese community’s long history of fighting for it.

United People’s Party (UPP) advisor Dr Chou Chii Ming said the Chinese community in Malaysia had been hoping for the government to accord full recognition to UEC in every general election for the past 30 years.

“This is so that graduates of UEC can have equal chance to join the government service and also enter local universities for further studies.

“The BN government, in its succession of election victories, has never officially stated its stand.

“This is the first time the BN in its GE14 election manifesto states so,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Chou said he considered the conditional recognition to be a ‘breakthrough’ for the

Chinese community, adding it was a big plus for the future development of Chinese education in Malaysia.

“Although it is a belated BN action, its (BN’s) election manifesto now gives a right promise to follow the worldwide recognition of UEC,” he added.

At present, UEC holders are not permitted to enrol in local public universities even though the credential held by Chinese independent school students is accepted by universities across the globe.

Commenting on the same issue, Pakatan Harapan (PH) national women chief for Sarawak affairs Voon Shiak Ni observed that the BN election manifesto did not clearly state that UEC holders would be accepted into local public universities.

“It was mentioned only as acceptance into IPA, which means only colleges. There is no mention of IPTS or IPTA which refers to private universities and public universities,” she said.

She was quick to point out that the PH election manifesto clearly states that it would recognise UEC by accepting such holders into local public universities if the coalition took over as the next government.

Voon said the BN manifesto needed to be specific on the matter rather than offer a vague definition of ‘recognition’.

“What we want is a certainty of recognition for acceptance into public universities. BN should confirm this,” she added.

She said although the PH manifesto set a condition of a pass in Bahasa Malaysia in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, this referred to just a single subject and not the full SPM examinations.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak launched the BN election manifesto which included the recognition of UEC – provided UEC holders obtained a credit in Bahasa Malaysia and a pass in Sejarah in their SPM.