Drug trafficking suspect among 11 held in Semporna operation

SEMPORNA: A local man in his 30s believed to be a drug trafficker was detained along with four drug pushers and six drug addicts in a crime prevention operation from Tuesday to Saturday by all the division and branches of Semporna Police Headquarters aided by the air unit and marine police.

District police chief Supt Peter Ak Umbuas said the suspected drug trafficker was detained on Wednesday during a raid at an unnumbered house at Kampung Ice Box, Semporna at about 3 am. The suspect who was alone inside the house ried to escape but was caught while 50.15 grams of methamphetamine or syabu was found in the living room in three transparent plastic packets inside a zipped container.

Peter said the suspect is believed to be trafficking drugs at the village and Semporna coastal area and added the drug seized was worth about RM4,500 in the black market.

He added the suspect is being be remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty.

In another case on Wednesday, he said a suspected drug pusher was caught at about 6 pm in a raid at Kg Batu. The suspect in his 40s without any documents was believed to be selling drugs and tried to flee leaving behind a black bag but was caught. Inside the bag, police found a white envelope with two transparent plastic packets believed to contain 33.95 grams of syabu valued at about RM2,500. Investigation found that the suspect is a Filipino citizen and pushed drugs in village areas.

Peter said the suspect is being remanded for seven days under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides five years imprisonment or life imprisonment and not less than ten strokes of the cane.

In another case, he said two men and a woman were detained in Kg Sri Aman and Kg Tanjung Baru areas, Bum-Bum Island for drug possession and drug selling activity. About 5.25 grams and 7.70 grams of syabu were seized while the case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the same Act which provides two to five years imprisonment and three to nine strokes of the cane.

Six men were also detained in the five-day operation after their urine tested positive for drug abuse. The suspects were detained under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act which carries two years’ imprisonment or a fine not more than RM5,000 upon conviction.