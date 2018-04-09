Facebook Live broadcasts hit 3.5 bln, 150 bln reactions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Since 2016, the average number of daily Facebook Live broadcasts has doubled year over year, reaching 3.5 billion broadcasts and 150 billion reactions.

Facebook Inc. vice president of Product, Fidji Simo said hundreds of millions of people had already gone live on Facebook, sharing moments with friends and family around the world.

Publishers’ use of Live also continues to grow, with daily average broadcasts from verified publisher pages increasing 1.5 times over the past year, while nearly two billion people have watched a Live broadcast.

“Facebook is about bringing people closer together, and Facebook Live has done this from the start.

“We will continue to invest in Live so that people and publishers can share moments that matter,” she said in her Facebook posting.

The online social media and social networking service company is in the midst of testing new experiences inspired by Live, including “Watch Parties”, and plans to bring the interactivity of Live to other video experience on Facebook.

“We are still at the beginning of Live’s journey and I can’t wait to see what the next year will bring,” said Simo. – Bernama