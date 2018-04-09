Fire breaks out at Jalan Cahaya house

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A fire broke out at a double-storey house at Jalan Cahaya here this morning.

Zone 6 Bomba head Supt Law Poh Kiong said a total of 18 firefighters from both Lopeng and Miri Fire and Rescue stations were dispatched to the scene after receiving the distress call from a nearby resident who saw a smoke coming out from the house at 9.18am.

Law added that the firefighters had to open the door grill to enter the house upon their arrival at 9.23am.

“The permanent structure was already less than 10 per cent razed by the time firemen arrived at the scene. The fire also destroyed most of the furniture in the house,” he said.

Law revealed that the fire had started from the study room at the ground floor.

It was learnt that the house was occupied by a family of six but no one was in the house during the incident as they had gone out to work.

“We used one pump and two nozzles in the operation. The fire was fully extinguished at 9.35am,” he said.

The operation ended at 9.45am.

No injuries were reported in the incident while total losses have yet to be ascertained.