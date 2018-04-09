GE14: MACC sets up ops room to combat corruption

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched its operations room whereby, the public can send information and complaints linked to corrupt activities involving candidates and political parties contesting in the 14th General Election (GE14).

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the operations room which would operate round-the-clock was set up in collaboration with the Election Commission to ensure transparency in the election process.

“The operations room is located on Level Three, Block B of the MACC headquarters. All information and complaints can also be sent to the state MACC offices,” he told a press conference held in conjunction with the launch of the MACC operations room here today.

Also present was EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah who said the operations room was part of efforts to enhance closer cooperation between the two agencies.

Complaints can also be sent via e-mail to pru14@sprm.gov.my or by phone at 03-88700675/ 03-88700668 or faxed to 03-88700956.

Dzulkifli said the MACC had the authority to monitor and investigate corruption cases before, during and after an election, as provided for under Sections 7 to 11 of the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5).

“Among the offences where action can be taken under these sections are impersonating, bribing, holding feasts and using unnecessary influence in the run-up to the GE14,” he added.

He said information which did not come under the MACC jurisdiction could be otherwise channelled to the relevant agencies such as the EC and Royal Malaysia Police.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hashim said action could be taken against anyone committing offences under Act 5 which provided for a jail sentence and fine, upon conviction.

“It can also cause a seat to be declared vacant and a by-election to be held,” he noted.

At the same time, he said, those involved would be taken out of the voters’ list for five years from the date of sentencing. – Bernama