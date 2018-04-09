Good news for Semporna folk

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: A bridge to link mainland Semporna to Bum-Bum Island and the upgrading of 18km road from two to four-lane road from the Semporna-Kunak roundabout were announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Abdul Razak, today.

Najib made the announcement on the bridge upon the request by Semporna UMNO information chief Datuk Ramlee Marabahan which was earlier agreed by Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, and on the road upgrade upon the request by Semporna UMNO acting chief Datuk Nasir Sakaran.

Najib delivered the good news to the local community when he officiated a three-in-one programme of the Semporna International Tourism Center, upgrade of Bum-Bum Island to sub-district and handing over of native land titles and communal titles to 1,000 recipients.