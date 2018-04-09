High Court sets April 23 to deliver verdicts on originating summonses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court today sets April 23 to deliver its verdicts on two separate originating summonses.

Both were filed by Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and opposition Gabungan Sabah leaders led by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president, seeking a declaration for Datuk Seri Najib Tun Abdul Razak to table an Election Commission report on the 13 additional Assembly seats in parliament.

Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli set the date in chambers and fixed April 20 for a joint hearing of the cases.

The judge also ordered all the parties to file in their submissions if any on or before April 16.

Meanwhile, both parties are happy with the chamber proceedings.

PCS president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred M Bumburing noted the party had wanted the next hearing to be held earlier but the counsel of defendants, Prime Minister and Malaysia Election Commission, had asked the court to set it on May 2 due to the busy schedule of a senior counsel.

However, Bumburing said Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli’s decision to set the date on March 20 was a good compromise for both plaintiffs and defendants.

Meanwhile, an upbeat SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee said the proceedings today is a good reflection towards unravelling of truths

He said the ultimate goal is for the government to make the contents of the public report accessible to everyone.