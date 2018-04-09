K1M bridges people with government

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: The committee members of 1Malaysia Community (K1M) act as a bridge between the people and the government especially in the dissemination of accurate information.

According to Sarikei Deputy Resident Abang Mohd Porkan Abang Budiman, the role of K1M in this aspect was crucial during the present era when

the community was exposed to false information or fake news through social media.

Hence, the committee members of K1M were duly updated on the government policies and programmes so that they could help to prevent false information from being disseminated among the community, Porkan said when he officiated at a K1M goodwill gathering organised by Sarikei Divisional Information Office here last Saturday.

He assured that the K1M members would always be ready to provide clarification to issues that could mislead or confuse the people.

He commended the Information Department for setting up the K1M in villages to safeguard the residents from being misled by negative elements.

Sarikei Division Information officer Sahrizan Putit, said to date a total of 10 K1Ms including three in Tanjung Manis area have been set up within the Sarikei division.

He explained that the K1M was to act as ears and eyes of the government on the ground.

They would be regularly up dated with on government’s policies and programmes to be shared with the community, he added.

Among those present was acting Sarikei District officer Badjuri Bidin, local community leaders and representatives from various departments.