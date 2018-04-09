Man killed after car crashes into oil palm tree

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: A local man was killed after his Perodua Kelisa skidded and crashed into an oil palm tree before landed on its side at KM36 of Jalan Lahad Datu-Tawau, today.

It was learnt that the Perodua Kelisa was heading to Lahad Datu from Tawau when the incident took placed at about 6.30am.

District Police Chief, ACP Hamzah Ahmad said the incident claimed the life of the Perodua Kelisa’s driver identified as Jumain Jumiran, 32, and caused injuries to his passenger, a 23-years-old woman.

“Initial investigation found that the Perodua Kelisa’s driver had lost control of his vehicle when entering the corner and causing the vehicle to skid to the road shoulder.

“The vehicle later hit the oil palm tree and landed on its side,” he said, adding that the driver was killed on the spot.

Hamzah said the front passenger who suffered minor injuries was taken to hospital for treatment.

He added that the case have been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.