Manifesto proves nation’s strong financial reserves, says Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: The Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak Saturday night proved that the country has strong financial reserves and not bankrupt, reiterated Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this was because the BN manifesto for the 14th General Election (GE14) was made in a detailed study, including taking into consideration the national income coffer, especially in Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah).

In fact, he said the 262-page BN manifesto containing 14 main thrusts with 392 initiatives that covered all walks of life was practical and realistic to be implemented instead of the opposition’s manifesto which he likened to “promising something before it is guaranteed”.

“We find that during the previous budget presentation, the assumptions made by the government on pertrol prices were US$59 (RM228) per barrel. But now the prices have hit slightly higher at US$69 (RM267) per barrel, meaning national revenue will rise.

“Hence this revenue is used to implement planned programmes. Besides that, we see when the tax system (switched) from SST (Sales and Services Tax) to GST (Goods and Services Tax), the money is returned to the people,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is BN deputy chairman and Bagan Datuk member of Parliament, said this at media conference after going for a walkabout in conjunction with the ’ Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ programme at the compound of Wisma Umno in Hutan Melintang here yesterday. — Bernama