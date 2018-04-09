Mayor among 172 cyclists in 38km Ride for Autism

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai joined 172 people in cycling 38 kilometres from Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa in Tuaran to Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa yesterday morning to show their unanimous support for autism research.

This is the fourth ‘Ride for Autism’, with the first one organized back in 2015 by Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa and its partners.

The ride was aimed at raising public awareness for this disability among Kota Kinabalu city residents.

The two-part ‘Ride For Autism’ event offered an easier seven kilometer route for families, with the second starting point at DBKK building here. Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) director general Datuk Joannes Solidau performed the flag-off ceremony at DBKK grounds.

Yeo, when met at the event, said DBKK supported the event not only to promote healthy living, but also to show its support for the autism community.

This is also in line with the government’s call to create a caring society, he said.

“People have the wrong perception that if you have a bit of shortcomings, you are not able to do this or that.

“But that is not true. People with disabilities can still do a lot of things,” he stressed.

Yeo has also offered DBKK’s complimentary bicycles to some of the families who wished to support the cause but did not have bicycles to take part in the ride.

General Manager of Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa Gavin Weightman and general manager of Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa Fiona Hagan also gave away 35 lucky draw prizes during the closing ceremony at Tanjung Aru.

The funds raised at the event will be presented to the Tuaran Community Rehabilitation Centre to support the centre’s educational programme, focusing on educating individuals with autism and other disabilities basic life and communication skills, socialization, recreation and leisure activities.

Apart from DBKK, other organizers of the event include Sabah Land Rover Club, Sabah Amateur Radio Society and YY Bikes.

Also present were Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Edward Yong Oui Fah’s spouse, Datin Mary Wong.