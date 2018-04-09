Najib first PM to visit Semporna

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: The visit by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to Semporna yesterday, has created great anticipation among residents of the district.

Generally the people when met expressed their excitement as it was understood that Najib will be the first Malaysian Prime Minister to set foot on the district which is synonymous with beautiful island resorts and unique culture of the community.

During the visit, Najib is expected to declare Bum-Bum Island as a sub-district in a ceremony at Dataran Regatta Lepa, here today in conjunction with the launch of the Semporna International Tourism Centre and transfer of Tanah Pantas grant.

Semporna district officer Dr Chacho Bullah said the district office had everything planned in detail to ensure smoothrunning of the ceremony, where a turn-out of 14,000 people was expected.

“The prime minister’s visit has created an air of excitement as the people just can’t wait to see him in person and they had been looking forward to this moment,” he said when met by Bernama at the rehearsal of the event here yesterday.

For hotel worker, Norsolehah Mohamed, 23, from Kampung Perigi, the prime minister ‘s visit to the district was something to be proud of for her and Semporna residents, as this showed his concern and that the district was close to his heart.

This view was shared by another resident Fitri Rohayati Deriyono, 37 from Kampung Simunul, who said he was eagerly waiting to have a close look at the prime minister as all this while, he had only seen him on television.

Meanwhile, Sabah Finance Assistant Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban said this long-awaited visit by the prime minister to Semporna would raise the spirits of the people as the Barisan Nasional had always ensured their prosperity and well-being. – Bernama