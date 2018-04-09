NGO aspires to build cultural village in KK

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Muafakat Persatuan Etnik Bumiputera Negeri Sabah (Magebs) aspires to build a cultural village to showcase the customs and traditions of the ethnic groups under the federation.

Its chairman, Datuk Haji Abdullah Sibil, disclosed that Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman has in principle agreed to Magebs’ application for a 120-acre land not far from Kota Kinabalu to build the cultural village.

He proposed that the land be divided into smaller villages where the ethnic associations under Magebs could develop based on their respective traditional customs.

“At the centre, we shall have Dewan Magebs. If we do have the land, we shall apply for RM150 million from the government to start the development,” he said to the media after chairing the first annual general meeting of Magebs here yesterday.

Magebs was officially registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on May 23, 2017 and has 33 member associations to date.

Abdullah said, tourists who visit the cultural village would have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture of the ethnic groups, such as wearing their traditional costumes and others.

On another note, he said, Magebs is expect to launch its own Borneo TV on air in January 2019. He said the headquarters of Borneo TV would be based in Cyberjaya while the initiative is expected to be launched in December.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said, the AGM sought to amend Magebs’ constitution to expand the existing committee and to change the titles of the leadership positions in order to streamline and strengthen the association.

He also emphasized that Magebs is not a political body, but a federation to unite the ethnic associations in Sabah for better understanding and peaceful co-existence.