Only BN submitted GE14 candidate names for screening – MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is the only political party that has so far submitted the names of its candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for screening, says MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad.

However, he did not reveal the number of candidates who have been screened but expected more names to be submitted as nomination day approaches.

“We will screen the names we get and send the outcome to their political parties.

“I believe that from time to time, there will be more names sent in and we will do the screening as fast as possible,” he told a press conference held in conjunction with the launch of the MACC operations room for GE14 at the commission’s headquarters here today.

Also present was Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

Asked if the MACC had informed the political parties on the eligibility of their candidates to contest, Dzulkifli said this was not within its scope.

He added that the commission only provided the outcome of the screening of the candidates and the decision would be made by the parties concerned. – Bernama