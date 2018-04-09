Petronas celebrates 40 years of operation in Bintulu

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The 40th anniversary of Petronas’ operation in Bintulu marks a very important milestones in the heart of the locals.

Malaysia LNG chief executive officer Pau Kiew Huai in recalling his old days as a schoolboy in Bintulu said he could not imagine what the future held for him during that time.

He said today, Bintulu has transformed into one of the most vibrant industrial towns in the country as a result of the

discovery of offshore oil and gas reserves.

“Before, Bintulu was a sleepy fishing village, but the good thing was you could buy big prawns for 50 sen per kilogramme then,” said Pau.

He said 40 years is a very special occasion for Bintulu people and the oil and gas industries in Malaysia as a whole.

“When we first started production in 1983, we sent out the first cargo to Japan and our capacity was six million metric tonnes, equivalent to about 100 big cargo ships and one cargo of LNG now is equivalent to about RM100 million.

“We have grown from there and today we have nine trains, with total capacity of 30 million metric tonnes, so it’s about five times growth in capacity.

“The revenue last year was about RM35 to RM40 billion depending on the price.

“So you can imagine the amount of contribution from Petronas MLNG alone to the state and Malaysia government, it is something that really moves the town of Bintulu. We are very pleased that with your support we will continue for many more 40 years to come,” he said during a tree-planting ceremony at Tasik Muhibah here, a programme jointly organised by Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) which is also celebrating its 40th anniversary.

According to Pau, for the past 40 years of its operation, Petronas has always believed in the corporate social investment (CSI) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) mainly education, environment and community wellbeing.

“We want to connect with the people, to spend more money to help where we can and to help the wellbeing of the people, especially in education.

Various programmes have been lined up to mark the celebration.