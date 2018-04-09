PH Sarawak offers ‘New Deal Agreement’ to BN Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak has come up with a ‘New Deal Agreement’ to be inked between itself and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak to pave way for the devolution of power to the state in the event that PH takes over as the next federal government.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said this coming election is a general election which does not include Sarawak state election, and that Sarawak will continue to be ruled by the state BN even if PH marched into Putrajaya.

“This agreement is our offer to Sarawak. That if PH is elected as the next federal government, we will devolve certain powers to the state including taxation, education, healthcare and others.

“In order for us to devolve power to the state, the state must agree to accept it,” he said at a post-meeting press conference at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak’s headquarters here today.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, said the PH Sarawak secretariat would fix a time with the Chief Minister’s Office so that he along with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Baru Bian and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sarawak chairman Fidzuan Zaidi can personally bring the agreement to the Chief Minister’s Office for signing.

“To me, I see no reason for Sarawak BN to refuse signing this agreement if they truly believe in the devolution of power,” said Chong.

He said the agreement must be signed before the general election is called.

Baru was quick to add that the Chief Minister had nothing to lose by sealing the agreement.

The five-page agreement touches on, among others, the restoration of territorial integrity and devolution of powers in taxation and public revenues, education, health, social security, civil infrastructure development, natural resources and tourism.