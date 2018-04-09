PH S’wak told to join forces with state BN for betterment of all S’wakians

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing believes that Putrajaya will not fall to Pakatan Harapan (PH), so he suggested that PH Sarawak join forces with Barisan Nasional (BN) in order to get the maximum 31 seats which would enable Sarawak to demand for better deals.

“I don’t think Putrajaya will fall to the Opposition. So if PH is thinking of linking with BN Sarawak after GE14, why not we get together now and don’t waste our time, energy, emotion and resources fighting with friends who share common interests,” Masing told reporters after the launching of the State BN’s Manifesto at PBB headquarters here.

He added that since DAP Sarawak objected to using PKR, which DAP in Semenanjung will use for this coming GE14, then why not DAP join Sarawak BN instead.

“After all we share common interests and objectives and that is for the betterment of all Sarawakians after all, PH in Semenanjung has objectives which differ from Sarawak DAP,” added the Deputy Chief Minister.

Masing was responding to PH Sarawak’s suggestion on the so-called ‘New Deal Agreement’ to be inked between itself and BN Sarawak to pave way for the devolution of power to the state in the event that PH takes over as the next federal government.

On the State BN manifesto, Masing said the State’s manifesto is complementing that of the national one and that it was well-thought of, which ensure all Sarawakians will benefit.

Meanwhile, PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was confident that the issue of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) would be resolved as the Government has realised the importance of Mandarin.

“I believed the issue of EEC will be resolved by all parties in due time because now more and more Bumiputera students are studying in Chinese schools,” said the Bintulu MP.