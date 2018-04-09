Photo contest at launch of Semariang Aman 2

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Hock Seng Lee Construction (HSL) is organising a photo contest and colouring competition for kids during the launch of its new

Samariang Aman 2 showhouse this coming weekend (April 14-15).

The photo contest is open to all while the colouring competition will be divided into two age groups: seven to nine, and 10 to 12 years old.

Corporate affairs manager Shirley Loo said visitors to the new showhouse can upload photos taken with smartphones, professional SLR cameras or even drones onto Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #SamariangAman2.

“Winners will be judged according to the number of ‘likes’, creativity and composition,” she said in a publicity release.

A series of ‘Instagram Worthy’ signage will be placed throughout Samariang Aman 2 indicating where participants can shoot their photos.

“The showhouse is definitely ‘Instagram Worthy’, and there will be more signage with direct views of Gunung Santubong from the housing estate,” she added.

The grand prize winner for the photo contest will receive RM500 while second and third place will receive RM300 and RM200, respectively. There will be five RM100 consolation prizes.

Attractive prizes also await participants of the colouring contest. Champions in both age categories will receive RM200, RM150 for second place and RM100 for third place. Both categories will also have five RM50 consolation prizes.

Loo said HSL aims to create a fun day out for families and friends.

In recent months, the developer has embarked on more creative promotions. Similar photo and colouring contests were held at La Promenade’s clubhouse launch, and a food truck carnival took place at HSL’s Highfields residential project.

Online, the company is utilising social media platforms with videos and 360-degree virtual galleries of showhouses being featured.

The new Samariang showhouse coincides with a new round of promotions HSL is introducing for the residential estate.

For a limited time, HSL is offering each home buyer rebates of up to RM20,000 and a voucher for customisable home furnishings worth RM2,000.

The four-room double-storey terraced units have a walled-up area of 1,631 to 1,916 sq feet with land sizes from four to 13 points.

Spacious five-room double-storey semi-detached houses have a walled-up area of 1,969 sq feet with land sizes from eight to 15 points.

Samariang Aman 2 is located on mixed zone land, with a 99-year lease title and access to major new roads linking Bako/Demak, Matang, Petra Jaya and Kuching city centre.

“The new showhouse takes its inspiration from the ocean and mountains.

“The colours are soothing tones of the sea while natural woods, beachy neutrals and fresh whites provide a light and airy feel,” she said.

For more information, visit facebook.com/hslcn, instagram.com/hslcn or hsl.com.my/property.

HSL’s sales team can be contacted on 012-8889494 (Farah), 019-8882020 (Ricky), 019-8877070 (Lyn Tieo), 019-8887979 (Angie Joan), 019-8881331 (Troy) and 012-8887117 (Chong).