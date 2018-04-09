PKS candidate standing pledges transformation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: A Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS) candidate announced that he would stand in Merotai in the coming general election and promised great transformation to the socio-economy of Merotai worth RM500 million.

Former founder and secretary general of Najib Razak Support Club, Azizul Tandek said his manifesto for the upcoming general election promised upgrades of infrastructure based on a self-generating income in a package which would make the area self-sustaining regardless of the rise in the cost of living.

“Under our manifesto, we outlined 10 aims for the tourism industry, provide work for locals and a percentage of the industry’s income to be channelled back to the surrounding communities,” he said at PKS operations room in Pasir Putih, last Saturday.

Azizul said PKS would also provide a race track for youths to engage in racing as many were getting hurt or killed while riding along public roads.

He stressed that such a move was needed as young Malaysians needed an avenue to conduct their hobbies, and racing in a controlled environment would ensure that the risks were minimized while public safety was protected.

He said a pledge of RM20,000 for every entrepreneur and sport bodies for the constituency and parliament to boost their activities while each village would receive a sum of RM300,000 in the form of welfare fund.

“We also pledge to repair and upgrade basic necessities and infrastructure,” he added.

For the tourism sector, Azizul said PKS would plan to build a Tawau International Theme Park (TITP) which would use dinosaur effigies as their theme.

He said this would be interesting and would be the first in South East Asia where people could have their recreation while study groups could conduct their studies on dinosaurs.

Azizul said 10 percent of TITP profits would be given to a Village Foundation Fund every year and pledged that he would ensure that the general manager position of the park would be given to a local.

He said the plan would also ensure some 500 job opportunities for people to generate income to improve the socio economy of the area.

Azizul said his intention to contest was due to his aim that changes must come from the root and only through a dedicated effort and planning could such change take place.

He said the RM500 million fund would come from a big Malaysian corporation which was willing to invest through his negotiation efforts and the injection would ensure a more productive Merotai as not seen in the past.

Being a local to Merotai, Azizul said the plan, when in operation, would ensure that the people there could sustain themselves even if the Goods and Services Tax (GST) went higher, including the cost of living.

“We will be self-sustaining if we are given the mandate to administer,” he said.

He urged the people to be brave and demanded their representatives to fulfil their obligations.

Touching on PKS, Azizul said its president had stated that they would contest in all 25 parliament and 60 state seats, and negotiations with other opposition parties to consolidate their efforts was not out of the question as the party’s main aim was to ensure a change in the state government.