Resignation of seven Umno Sepanggar members will not affect BN machinery

KOTA KINABALU: The resignation of seven Umno Sepanggar Division committee members will not get in the way of Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery in the area, instead it illustrates the need for stronger unity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said BN had faced similar situations before but remained the ruling party of the nation.

“In Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal made similar decisions, while in West Malaysia they were Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“All these prominent leaders left BN but we never faltered. In fact, we strengthened our resolve as the ruling party of the people’s choice,” he said, while officiating the BN Sepanggar Women Solidarity Programme, today.

Rahman said it is up to the individuals who left the party, but BN will continue to practice democracy while its influence in Sepanggar as a whole remains intact.

Meanwhile, BN Sepanggar chairman cum Umno Sepanggar Divison acting chief Datuk Yakub Khan said the seven persons need not attend meetings or programmes organised by him.

“This began when Sepanggar member of parliament Datuk Jumat Idris was suspended from Umno two years ago.

“Nonetheless, these groups will not affect Umno operations in Sepanggar, instead inspiring me to work harder.

“Since I’ve taken over this division, over 2,000 new Umno members have been registered. I will not bow to pressure because there are over 22,000 Umno members here and those seven who resigned will not affect us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umno Sepanggar Women chief Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid made it clear that Sepanggar Women are not intimidated by any party.

She said although the seven individuals have lost trust in the existing leadership in Sepanggar, BN Sepanggar remains strong.