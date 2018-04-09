Return of autonomous rights meaningless if no mandate given to BN – Hishammuddin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The return of Sarawak’s autonomous rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is meaningless if Sarawakians do not give Barisan Nasional (BN) the mandate this coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the people ought to continue being with BN this GE14 to maintain the existing government, which has always been sincere and honest in planning for the future of the people and the state.

“I understand that many are happy with the Prime Minister’s statements on restoring Sarawak’s rights under MA63. I also know that at grassroots level, our efforts to streamline the development of the oil and gas industry in Sarawak together with Petronas have already reached the level that has been requested.

“However, these will all be meaningless if Sarawak is unsafe, unstable, and does not have a big mandate to ensure that what is being planned can be implemented,” he told a press conference at the ‘Program Jelajah Perkasa Perwira’ at the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters Muara Tuang Camp here today.

Hishammuddin also assured that his ministry will always strive to protect Sarawak from any threat.

But at the same time, he also hoped that the state government would also look into the welfare of the Malaysian Armed Forces serving in the state.

During the ceremony, Hishammuddin was on hand to present Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg with the Honorary Brigadier General.