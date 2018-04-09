Riot believes he will be renominated despite rumours

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem believes that he will be renominated by Barisan Nasional to defend Serian in this coming 14th General Election despite rumours now going around in the constituency.

Speaking at the presentation of minor rural project (MRP) grants at Ranchan Multipurpose Hall near here, he said he is aware of those rumours stating his name was dropped from the list of candidates.

With a smile, he indicated his name is in the list by telling the audience that he already knew who the BN candidate for Serian is.

“Some people have been going around saying Richard Riot will not be nominated again. Well, we just wait until the official announcement by the Prime Minister or Chief Minister.

“I already know who is in the list. With my smile, you should know who he is,” he said.

Prior to the parliament’s dissolution, Riot, who is Human Resources Minister, was the Serian member of parliament for six terms.

Riot believed the likely opponent in Serian will be candidate from DAP.

He called on voters in Serian not to listen to empty talk from the opposition but to ensure BN wins with big majority.

“Don’t take things for granted. Let’s work together to make sure BN not just win in Serian, but win with big majority. If possible, make the DAP opponent loses deposit.

“With a big win, Serian can have a bigger voice,” he said.

Riot also disclosed the tagline for BN is “Bersama BN Hebatkan Serian” (Be With BN Make Serian Great).

Close to RM2.2 million in MRP grants were disbursed to 113 recipients comprising associations, clubs and village committees at the event.