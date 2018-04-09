Rocket symbol for DAP, blue-eye symbol for PKR and Amanah in S’wak for GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak has resolved to use two different party symbols in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will be using the rocket symbol in the seats it contests, while both Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sarawak will use the blue-eye symbol.

At a press conference, PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said this was a decision arrived at a meeting held at the state DAP’s headquarters here today.

“The main consideration is that given our areas in Sarawak are different from Semenanjung (Peninsular Malaysia), we have decided to maximise our respective chances of victories in the respective areas we will be contesting,” he said.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, said this showed that PH Sarawak had the full autonomy in deciding matters concerning party policies in Sarawak.

He thus challenged the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) to use its three-ring symbol rather than the ‘dacing’ symbol of Barisan Nasional (BN) in this election.

“If they (SUPP) can’t even defend their own logo but have to rely on the dacing logo, it only goes to show that their election strategies are dictated by their big brother Umno in Semenanjung,” pointed out Chong.

Chong (centre) with PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian (left) and Amanah Sarawak chairman Fidzuan Zaidi pose after the post conference.