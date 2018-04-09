Rousing welcome for Junior Davis Cup participants

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The 64 players and team captains of the Junior Davis Cup Asia Oceania Final Qualifying received a rousing welcome at the opening ceremony at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre today.

They were treated with a heart throbbing 24-drum performance by the group from Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 before guest of honour Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan made his welcoming speech.

“On behalf of the Sarawak government and its people, we thank all of you for coming down to Kuching City to compete in the Junior Davis Cup Asia Oceania final qualifying round.

“You have done the right thing in taking part in this event because Kuching is essentially the home of international tennis tournaments where the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup ITF Junior Circuit had always been held here on an annual basis,” said Snowdan.

He assured the participants that Sarawak welcomed them with open arms and that there are many wonderful tourist attractions around Kuching.

The Balai Ringin assemblyman also invited them to take a stroll in the city and experience the famous Sarawak hospitality as well as try out the local food and delicacies.

“We have hosted quite a number of international sporting events in recent years such as the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open badminton championship, a leg of the FINA World Diving Championships, 3rd SEA Cup Squash Championship and the International Charity Arm Wrestling Championship.

“Next year, we are going to host two very important events, the 9th World Para Swimming Championships and the 21st Asia Masters Athletics Championships,” Snowdan added.

He said it was the state government’s hope to achieve the vision of becoming a sports powerhouse in the country by hosting many international sporting events so that Sarawak can learn from the best athletes who come from various countries.

“We also hope for our local athletes to be further motivated to become world champions in the future when they are given the opportunity to see for themselves the international events that are held here,” said Snowdan.

After being introduced to the participating teams, the assistant minister presented souvenirs to the players and captains.

He was accompanied by Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee, SLTA president cum organising chairman Dato Patrick Liew and tournament referee Puneet Gupta.