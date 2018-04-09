Sabah people told not to vote out BN so that plans will become reality

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: The people in Sabah are urged not to vote out Barisan Nasional (BN) so that what are planned will become reality.

BN chairman, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Abdul Razak in noting this, hopes the people in Sabah would think of BN and continue to support the federal and state governments for the sake of Sabah to forge ahead, as the people will get more if BN returns to govern the country after the coming general election (GE14).

He was speaking at the Urban Transformation Center (UTC) Tawau official launch here today.

Najib pointed out that UTC ‘s service concept is unique and the best, which has not been done yet by another country, with all important departments under one roof to serve the people for seven days a week, starting from 9am until 9pm.

He said the people could apply and get their international passports in one hour rather than about one week in other countries.

This means that BN is noble and ahead of the people, unlike the Parti Warisan Sabah, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) which are not serving the people, he said.

Najib added that BN has also allocated RM1 billion of Industrialised Building System (IBS) for 120 school infrastructure projects in rural areas of Sabah and will allocate another RM1 billion for road projects in the rural areas of Sabah in 2019-2020.

“If it is said that the country of Malaysia will be bankrupt, why has there been an increase in the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), Pan Borneo project, UTC and (so on). It could only show that BN is managing finances well and efficient,” he exclaimed.