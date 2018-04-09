Seven Umno Sepanggar panel members resign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Seven committee members of Umno Sepanggar have resigned in protest against the replacement of Sepanggar member of parliament, Datuk Jumat Idris, as the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the forthcoming 14th general election (GE14).

Led by Azhar Matussin, those who resigned with immediate effect included Sahar Mantamin, Jamrin Wahid, Zaidi Atoh, Ladis Idris, Marino Ahmad and Din Merin.

Azhar, in a statement yesterday, said that after discussing among themselves, they came to the decision to take the drastic action of resigning from their posts in Umno Sepanggar.

“We were driven to make such a decision based on a few factors. One of which is that we have lost confidence in the leadership of Umno Sepanggar under acting division chief Datuk Yakub Khan,” he said.

He claimed that Yakub’s recommendation of Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan as BN’s candidate in P171 Sepanggar to replace Jumat appear to indicate as though there are no other suitable choices from among the Umno Sepanggar leadership.

Azhar also alleged that Yakub had instructed the division’s Women and Puteri movements and all the branches’ leadership not to attend any programs organised by the Sepanggar parliamentary office.

“This is irresponsible of Yakub and it undermines the camaraderie of Umno Sepanggar and had resulted in the members being divided and in the end weakening their spirit,” he claimed.

Azhar further claimed that there had been statements by some in the division’s office, whether in official speeches, normal conversations or through WhatsApp and SMS, that challenged those who do not share their views and opinions to leave Umno as they are many others who will replace them. This, he claimed has resulted in the resignation of Umno Sepanggar members and of them joining the opposition.