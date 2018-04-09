Sibu Community College officially opens

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Community College at Campus Park in Wawasan Road is officially open today, making it the seventh community college in the state.

The other six are Kuching Community College, Mas Gading Community College, Santubong Community College, Betong Community College, Sarikei Community College and Miri Community College.

As a start, the institute will offer one full term course; Tourism and Adventure with the duration of 16 months (certificate).

The event was graced by United People’s Party (UPP) Community Service Board Sibu chairman Dato Andrew Wong.

He was representing Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Minister of Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to launch the event.

The campus, which consists of four shop lots would include staff room, computer lab, lecture rooms, meeting room, discussion room and a mock restaurant for students’ training.

Earlier this morning, seven short courses were held at the campus, with 200 locals participated in the courses.

Director-general of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges Department Professor Dato Dr Mohd Ismail Abd Aziz said that the concept of community college is based on real working experience, which involved theory and practical.

He said the employability of graduates from community college is nearly 97 per cent.