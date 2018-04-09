Tapin police thwarts 3000 zenith traffic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RANTAU, S Kalimantan: North Tapin Sector Police have thwarted three thousand Zenith pills, which is now a class one drug, trafficking and caught two perpetrators, Sunday (8/4), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

North Tapin Sector Police Chief Adj Comr (AKP) Salahudin Kurdi said the two, Na (28) and An (24), are North Hulu Sungai (HSU) residents who were dealing drug in Rantau.

“They both were busted while traffic in the drug in our jurisdiction, namely on Jalan Telaga Padi at Pulau Kutil, Rantau Kiwa Urban Village,” said the police chief who was accompanied by Head of Crime Detective Brig Dispi in Rantau.

The police were previously informed by local residents and responded immediately by reconnaissance at the informed scene.

“when police saw the perpetrators stopped at the roadside, we ambushed and searched them. There we found three thousand Zenith pills under the motorcycle seat,” he told.

Police also secured a cash of Rp150 thousand allegedly from the drug sale, three handphones, and a motorcycle.

He warned that the Health Minister has issued a decree No.7/2018 to set Zenith or Carnophen and a sort of its kind as a class one narcotics.

That means, a dealer and abuser of the illicit good are objected to Narcotics regulation and threatened with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.