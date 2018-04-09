Teen shares story on surviving cancer twice

MIRI: She may look cheerful with smiles and loud laughs but those who do not know Dayang Zubaida would never have thought that the 18-year-old had survived cancer twice.

First encounter with cancer

Never a day goes by that she does not think of her battle against cancer as well as her friends who, unfortunately, lost the fight.

“I miss them very much, thinking of the happy times we had (in the ward). I want to let people know that no matter how painful cancer is, we are still holding our hope high for a good future,” said Dayang Zubaida.

She first encountered cancer after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma when she was 11 years old. Fortunately, the cancer was diagnosed quite early, hence she was arranged to undergo chemotherapy and medication.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) is a cancer that starts in white blood cells known as lymphocytes which are part of the body’s immune system.

If untreated in time, NHL can grow and spread at different rates, to other parts of the lymph system as well as other body parts of the body such as liver, brain or bone marrow.

“Since birth, my health has always been a little poor. When I was two years old, doctors suspected there was a hole in my heart but quickly corrected the suspicion after a thorough check.

“Then when I was 11 years old, my parents told me that I was sick, with fever and that’s it. I was never briefed on my health condition. All I know was that I had to undergo chemotherapy and being put under a strict diet to be healthy.

“I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I was only told that I had to undergo treatment; the pain from chemotherapy was too painful, with a lot of ulcers resulting from the treatment. I could not even drink water.”

But despite the pain, she was happy that she was able to make friends when in the ward.

“I was in isolation ward. There were other children who were younger but had similar condition that needed special attention. So, we spent much time together, playing, laughing together.”

Several months after the final cycle of the chemo treatment, Zubaida was given the all-clear by doctors but had to return to hospital for scheduled check-ups and keep a strict healthy lifestyle.

Second encounter with cancer

Two years later, when she was 13 years old, an abnormality was detected in her monthly blood test and diagnosis confirmed that the abnormality was due to acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

Acute lymphoblastic leukaemia is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many immature lymphocytes or known as a type of white blood cell. It may affect red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

“Like the first time, I wasn’t given any hints about my health, neither were there any obvious symptoms. I was only told that I had to undergo cycles of treatment and medication.”

This time, she added, complications from treatment and medication prescribed to her caused high blood glucose level.

“Halfway into the treatment, when I lost control of my blood glucose, treatment was no longer effective and the doctor suggested to stop my treatment and to opt for bone marrow transplant.”

The search for a suitable donor usually starts from close family member such as siblings. Luckily, Zubaida’s younger brother, who was four years old at the time, was found to be the most suitable bone marrow donor.

“Though he told me he was scared about the procedure, we managed to go through it together. In short, he saved my life,” said Zubaida.

Every now and then, she has her fair share of struggles in dealing with her emotions and self-esteem.

“Thinking of my friends who once were in the ward; it hurts me a lot, emotionally, as I miss them so much.”

Whenever the bubble of emotions almost burst, the wall seems to be her best target.

“Every time, after a few punches on the wall, my feelings of sadness, anger and anxiety ease out bit by bit,” she confessed.

Despite showing a cheerful personality when she is with young children, she is bit of a shy person who is usually lost for words when interacting with peers.

Giving hope to others

Currently fresh out of school and waiting for approval of her college/university application, Zubaida volunteers with Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) as an intern.

“Driven with the desire to make people, especially the children, happy. Being able to spend time with them makes me happy too,” said Zubaida.

Giving them the encouragement, spirit and motivation to go on, seems like giving herself another chance too.

“There are times when I would tell these kids to do something for themselves, such as praying to God to seek peace in their heart and more importantly to believe that there is hope for recovery. I want to be the example and role model for them to look up to, and I hope that I can become better by learning from them as well,” said Zubaida.

Her participation in SCCS’ Youth Camp, a programme specially organised for youth cancer survivors, does help her a lot in empowering herself. The main purpose of the camp is to help youths who survive cancer, encouraging them to come out to the society again through activities that inspire them to build confidence and improving themselves to become a better person when socialising with people.

Zubaida hopes that she can pursue her dream of becoming a chef and at the same time reach out to and educate children with cancer, with love and care just like what she had learnt from the doctors, nurses and counsellors.