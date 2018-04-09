Two women climbers carried down from Mt Kinabalu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Two female climbers had to be carried down from Mount Kinabalu after they experienced difficulties while going down the mountain this weekend.

The first woman was identified as Bavani Sheivadasan, who reportedly suffered breathing problems while ascending the mountain, State Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Room reported.

The woman experienced difficulty breathing at about Kilometre 2 of the mountain trail and a team of firemen from the Ranau station was rushed to the location soon after receiving the call for assistance at about 9.30 pm on Saturday.

After administering first aid, the team conducted a medical evacuation and brought Bavani down to Timpohon Gate by 2.30 am yesterday morning. She was then sent to the Ranau district hospital for further treatment.

The second rescue involved a 30-year-woman, Rowinda Lawrence, who injured her ankle after slipping on the mountain trail at Kilometre 7.5 at about 9.15 am.

Rowinda was carried down to the Timpohon Gate by a team of Mountain Search and Rescue personnel and mountain guides.