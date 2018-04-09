US-China trade war: The consequences and impact

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LAST week marked a substantial escalation of the US-China trade dispute and increase the risk of a trade war.

US has announced a detailed list of IP infringement-related tariffs on Chinese-made products and China has unveiled its plan to retaliate this move with an additional 25 per cent tariff on US exports, including soybean, aircraft, and autos.

Our view is that the conflict has entered a new ‘retaliation-led negotiation stage’ that could either lead to cooperation through negotiations or a ‘lose-lose’ trade war.

The optimistic side of this would be that both sides will be under pressure to seek common ground and with some time left on the 60-day clock for the US public hearing process and no specific effect date set by China, there is a clear window for negotiations to occur.

Beyond China, the US is pushing for an ‘agreement in principle’ in its North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations with Mexico, with an eye on presenting a positive picture of progress at the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Lima.

A more cautious view of this next phase of a potential trade war is that: ‘the devil will be in the details’ – and details take a long time to work out. In the case of NAFTA, any announcements this month will most likely provide few specifics and only an outline agreement on broad topics, possibly focused on rules of origin.

As for US-China negotiations, we envisage a long road ahead, punctuated by President Xi Jinping taking every opportunity to criticise protectionism and announce new reforms and measures to open up the economy further.

We expect a jittery market amid this ongoing trade-war uncertainties. In our view, this is a key reason why our global strategists have shifted to an underweight on equities in favour of fixed income in the US and select emerging markets, such as India.

Our expectations are that global growth will remain both broad-based and balanced. This should keep market’s fears of a recession at bay.

However, recent declines in manufacturing indicators and a moderation of US job gains in March are worth monitoring for risks to our sanguine growth view.

Barclays’ global manufacturing confidence index eased for the third consecutive month in March, after reaching a multi-year high in December 2017.

Notably, key subcomponents including new export orders and new orders less finished goods inventories dropped in March.