Wong to defend Sandakan seat

SANDAKAN: Democratic Action Party (DAP) parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang has announced that DAP Sabah chief Stephen Wong will defend the Sandakan parliamentary seat, while Calvin Chong Ket Kiun will be competing for N.45 Elopura state seat and DAP Sabah vice chairman Frankie Poon Ming Fung will vie for the N.46 Tanjong Papat state seat.

In the last election, Stephen Wong defeated former LDP president Datuk Liew Vui Keong by a 1,088-vote majority.

Liew is now with Parti Warisan and according to sources, he will be standing in N.44 Karamunting state constituency.

Elopura is currently held by assemblyman Datuk Au Kam Wah of Parti Gerakan who has decided not to seek re-election, and Calvin will most likely be facing Chan Tzun Hei, a local community leader in Elopura for the past 11 years.

Lim announced this during a dinner reception held at the Hakka Hall Mile 6 here, Sunday night.

In the last election, Calvin contested in N.44 Karamunting and gained 5,380 votes, but lost by 855 votes to LDP’s Datuk Charles O Pang, who garnered 6,235 votes. A third candidate, Yong Vui Min from SAPP obtained 352 votes.

Frankie Poon will be fighting for the Tanjong Papat state seat for the second time after he lost to Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan Shu Kiah of Parti Gerakan in the previous general eelection. Poon received 4,631 votes against Tan’s 6,153 votes.

Also present were DAP Sabah secretary Chan Foong Hin; DAP Sabah advisor Jimmy Wong and DAP assistant national publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching.