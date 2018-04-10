11 state assemblies dissolved, Penang to dissolve today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Another three State Legislative Assemblies, namely in Terengganu, Perak and Selangor are dissolved yesterday, making a total of 11 state assemblies to do so to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14).

The dissolution of the the Penang State Assembly takes effect today and it does not involve Sarawak which held its state election in 2016.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah will chair a special meeting this morning in Putrajaya, among others, to fix the the key dates for GE14 such as the writ of election, nomination day, early polling day and polling day.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced the dissolution of Parliament effective on Saturday and asked the state governments, except Sarawak, to dissolve their respective State Assembles to enable the Parliamentary and state elections to be held simultaneously.

Following that, Sabah, Perlis, Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Pahang and Kedah dissolved their respective State Assemblies effective Saturday (April 7).

In Kuala Terengganu, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the dissolution of the Assembly was consented by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin after he had an audience with the latter at Istana Syarqiyyah yesterday morning.

In Kuala Kangsar, the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah announced the dissolution of the 13th Legislative Assembly at a ceremony at the Istana Iskandariah here.

In Shah Alam, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced the dissolution of the State Assembly at the State Secretariat building here after getting the consent from the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The sultan had signed the instrument of dissolution at Istana Alam Shah in Klang at about 10.30am.

In George Town, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said he had an audience with Penang Head of State Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas at Seri Mutiara here yesterday to obtain consent for dissolution of the State Assembly.

He said Abdul Rahman had given consent for the State Assembly to be dissolved with effect today. — Bernama