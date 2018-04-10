Abdullah to Chong: EC fixed GE14 date, not BN

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Barisan Nasional (BN) did not fix the date for the 14th General Election (GE14) but the Election Commission (EC) did, said Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol.

In his reaction to state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s comment that the weekday date of May 9 for GE14 would be unfair to certain voters, Abdullah said democracy does not survive on weekend only.

“DAP spends almost every day playing politics other than serving people, so they should be well prepared to face the election and the masses anytime of the year.”

“If they think the polling date is not in their favour then likewise, it will also affect BN too,” Abdullah said.

“If DAP can mobilise so many Bersih supporters then they should not have any problem mobilising their supporters (at) any time (and) any place.”

“The election is a level playing field. People who care about their future and well being will go out exercising their constitutional rights,” he said, adding that it would be up to the people which party they want to trust and believe in to administer the government.

The party which has the track record and consistently shown enthusiasm and courage to bring forward towards a better nation will earn the people’s trust and vote, he said.

“Chong is obviously showing jittery. Instead of going out there convincing the people to vote for them like in any democratic practice when facing election, Chong is busy looking for excuses and start making wicked allegations,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah claimed that DAP and their fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners have nothing much to offer except “fake hope and promises which they have no clue how to fulfil”.

“PH and DAP political philosophy is all about bluffing for the sake of running down the government and to be in power.”

In citing Penang an Selangor as examples, Abdullah said the people had given their trusts to DAP and PKR in the last elections but both the state governments could not even manage those states properly.

“How do (we) expect them to govern a nation. Look at those leaders that they (PH) are putting up to lead this nation,” he added.

In claiming that PH leaders are frail, disillusioned and selfish, Abdullah said anyone who “believes that those PH leaders will bring changes and better deal must be insane”.

Thus, he said people from all over the nation will not only vote to secure a better deal from BN but will also “be voting to show their outrage against PH for their mischievous and unscrupulous political practices”.