Adhere to cleanliness by-laws, mayor tells industrial zone firms

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) is calling on companies operating at the Krokop industrial zone to continue observing the cleanliness by-laws to overcome issues relating to air pollution and dusty roads.

Miri mayor Adam Yii said there has been some improvement in regards to the dusty road condition along the main road following several measures taken by the companies themselves.

“I thank the local industry operators for their cooperation in taking measures to overcome the dusty problem along the main road.

“The dusty roads had caused the public, particularly nearby shopkeepers and residents, much inconvenience for quite some time while also posing health risks,” he told the media after a site inspection at Krokop jetty here yesterday.

According to Yii, among the measures taken by the operators were tar-sealing the jetty area and providing a water basin for the drivers of lorries and other vehicles to clean their tyres before leaving the area to the main road.

He said MCC will continue to monitor the situation to determine whether such measures are enough to solve the problems faced by the people in the area.

The industrial area along the Krokop main road is one of the major industrial areas in the city.

MCC city infrastructure standing committee chairman Cr Abdullah Jaini and council engineers and enforcement officers were among those who accompanied Yii during his site inspection.