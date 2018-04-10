Adrian Lasimbang to let go of Sook seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Adrian Lasimbang is letting go of his chance to contest in Sook in the coming election.

Adrian, who is from Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) said that the decision was made after the party’s discussion with Parti Warisan Sabah which is led by Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

“DAP has to sacrifice for the common goal to topple Barisan Nasional,” said Adrian.

Although the decision has saddened the DAP team, who has begun their work at the constituency since early 2014, the sacrifice has to be made, he said.

“This is the bitter pill we have to swallow, but we remain optimistic and respect the decision made by our DAP Sabah leaders,” said Adrian, who also DAP Sabah political education director and coordinator for DAP Sook constituency.