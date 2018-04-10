AirAsia offers flight change fee waivers for bookings on polling date

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Bhd is offering flight change fees waivers for bookings where the travel date falls on polling day (May 9, 2018) to ensure the travel plans of Malaysians are not affected.

In a statement today, the low-cost airline said, in conjunction with the coming 14th general election, the offer would apply to Malaysians only, and must be done within ten days from the announcement of the polling day by the Election Commission (April 10, 2018).

It said guests may choose one of the following options by filling in an e-form available at support.airasia.com.

“Option one: Move Flight: Perform one date change for all bookings without flight change fee to postpone travel by up to thirty days from the original travel date, subject to seat availability and any fare or tax differences; or,

“Option two: Credit Account: Retain the fare value in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia, to be redeemed within 90 calendar days from the date of credit issue,” it said.

In order to move flight or credit account, fill in an e-Form available at support.airasia.com:

1. Click on the Email Us tab on the right panel

2. Select Enquiry/Request under Type of Feedback

3. Select Booking under Sub Category 1

4. Select GE14 for Sub Category 2

5. Type in your option under Subject: “GE14 – Move Flight” OR “GE14 – Credit Account”

6. Complete the remaining form fields and click Submit to proceed

a. For move flight, please provide new flight details (date and time) and passenger name(s) and scan/photo of your Malaysian Identity Card

b. For credit account, please provide your AirAsia BIG Loyalty member ID and scan/photo of your Malaysian Identity Card

AirAsia also advised guests traveling during the polling period to arrive at the airport earlier to avoid congestion, and to use web check-in and mobile check-in services for maximum convenience.

Web and mobile check-in services are available from 14 days before to one hour before the scheduled time of departure.

Guests with check-in baggage are recommended to arrive early to ensure sufficient time to drop off baggage at the counter before proceeding to the departure gate.