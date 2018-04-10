April 20 for joint hearing on additional seats

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here yesterday have fixed April 23 to deliver its verdict on the originating summonses filed separately by two political parties seeking a declaration that the Prime Minister should present or table an Election Commission (EC) report regarding the additional 13 State Assembly seats to parliament as soon as possible.

Justice Azhahari Kamal bin Ramli in setting the date in chambers fixed April 20 for a joint hearing of both the summonses. The judge also ordered the parties concerned to file in their submissions, if any, on or before April 16.

The first summons was filed by Gabungan Sabah leaders led by former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Yong Teck Lee, and six others, namely, Dato Shuaib Dato Mutalib, Edward Dagul, Japiril Suhaimin, Linggu @ Edward Bukut, Jovilis Majami, and Anesthicia Usun, on April 4, naming the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the EC of Malaysia as first and second defendants respectively.

Then on April 5, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) members, namely its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred M Bumburing, Kalakau @ Kalakan Untol, Petrus Francis Guriting, Robert Sopining, and Shalmon Sanangan filed their summons, naming the Chief Minister of Sabah, state government of Sabah, the Legislative Assembly of Sabah and the Election Commission of Malaysia as first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

Both parties are seeking a declaration that the Prime Minister should present or table the report to parliament as soon as possible after the report had been given to him.

The summons alleged that the Prime Minister had breached his constitutional duty to table the report to parliament under Section 9 of the Thirteen Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which states that “as soon as may be after the EC have submitted their report to the Prime Minister under Section 8 of the same Schedule, the Prime Minister shall lay the report before the House of Representative, together (except in the case where the report states that no alteration is required to be made) with the draft of an order to be made under Section 12 for giving effect, with or without modification, to the recommendation contained in the report.”.

Apart from that, the summons filed by PCS also sought a declaration to revert the number of elected Sabah Legislative Assembly representatives to 60, or for the tabling of the report for the new total of 73 representatives in parliament before the 14th general election (GE14) can be held in Sabah

In yesterday’s proceedings, counsels Yong Yit Jee, Benazir Japiril Bandaran and Ken Yong, representing Yong and six others while Datuk Lawrence Thien and Richard Chua, acting for PCS, requested for earlier hearing date in view of GE14 which is just around the corner.

Senior Federal counsel Andi Razalijaya A. Dadi and Federal counsel Dorine Patrick acted for the Prime Minister and the EC while counsels Zaleha Rose and Dayangku Fazidah Hatun Pg Bagul from the State Attorney-General’s Chambers represented the Sabah Chief Minister, State government of Sabah and the Legislative Assembly of Sabah.

The counsels for the defendants had asked for ample time to reply the submissions filed by the plaintiffs.

Meanwhile, PCS and SAPP are both happy with the chamber proceedings for their separate originating summons at the High Court here yesterday afternoon.

Bumburing noted the party had wanted the next hearing to be held earlier but the counsel of defendants, Prime Minister and Malaysia Election Commission, had asked the court to set it on May 2 due to the busy schedule of a senior counsel.

However, Bumburing said Judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli’s decision to set the date on April 20 was a good compromise for both plaintiffs and defendants.

Meanwhile, Yong said the proceedings yesterday was a good reflection towards unravelling of truths.

He said the ultimate goal was for the government to make the contents of the public report accessible to everyone.