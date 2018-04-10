Armed Forces always loyal to king and country — Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The loyalty of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is to the king and country, stressed Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

Adding that the ATM also does not side with any particular party, he said the loyalty of ATM personnel to the king and country knows no boundaries and they are always ready to serve the people and the ruling government.

“It is in the soul of any army personnel, including the veterans, from the moment he/she is born up till their death, their loyalty to the king and country never fades.

“This is clearly shown through the sacrifice of those who are willing to die for their country,” he told a press conference which was held in conjunction with ‘Program Jelajah Perkasa Perwira’ at the First Infantry Division Headquarters in Muara Tuang Camp here yesterday.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and First Division Infantry Commander Major Gen Datuk Stephen Mundaw.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin reminded certain parties not to question the loyalty of the military as their priority is to the country.

“Do not try to trick ATM personnel and don’t try to mislead others with allegations (that ATM personnel side with only one party) because this is just sad.

“Enough is enough. There must be a limit to how we reach out for support in politics,” he stressed.

