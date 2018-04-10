Barisan Nasional remains best choice for Malaysian Indians, says Kohilan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) remains the best choice for Malaysian Indians in order for them to build a better and brighter future for their children, says Gerakan vice-president Datuk A. Kohilan Pillay.

He said Indian voters should consider BN’s track record whereby, in the previous general election, 99.4 per cent of its manifesto were delivered while in the coming 14th General Election, the government promised to continue the good work for the betterment of the community.

“As of today, there are not may Indian leaders within the top leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH). (Thus) How can we expect PH to understand and fight for the Indian community?,” he asked in a statement here yesterday.

He said many problems faced by the Indians were unattended to, during former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s 22-year administration and (matters) only started to turn for the better when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak took over.

Kohilan added that Najib had made uplifting the Indian community a top priority and carried out many strategies which benefited the community, including the Malaysian Indian Blueprint, Secretariat of Empowerment of Indian Entrepreneurs and the Socio-Economic Development of Indian Community.

The MyDaftar campaign, he said, was a success as it provided citizenship to many s

tateless Indians and the programme was still ongoing, adding that more citizenship issues could be solved under the Najib’s administration.

The current leadership was one that truly cared and delivered for the benefit of the people, he said. — Bernama