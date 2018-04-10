BN govt policies not from world of fantasy – Najib

TAWAU: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said yesterday all the policies introduced by the Barisan Nasional government that he leads are designed to bring about a better life for the people in the future.

The Prime Minister said these policies were realistic and could be implemented and were not something from the world of fantasy.

“We cannot make promises about something that we cannot fulfill or realise, for then these would be from the world of fantasy.

“We want something that can be a reality. An example is the Urban Transformation Centre, a concept of delivering services that has yet to be implemented by any other country in the world,” he said when opening the Tawau UTC here.

“It (the UTC) is recognised by the World Bank and by other international organisations as a unique and the best service because almost all the important central and state government departments are brought under one roof and operate seven days a week from 8 am to 9 pm daily,” he said.

Najib said services such as the UTC could never be implemented even in the developed countries.

“They have a saying ‘never on a Sunday’, which means they do not work on the weekend public holiday. However, in Malaysia, even on the weekend public holiday, we provide government services to the people,” he said.

Also present at the event were Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin and Datuk Seri Raymond Tan Shu Kiah, and Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali.

The Prime Minister said the Tawau UTC was built in about 10 weeks at a cost of about RM30 million and had the capacity to transform Tawau into an important growth centre driven by an efficient public service delivery system.

Citing an example of the service at the UTC, he said one could have the Malaysian international passport done in an hour, something that took up to two weeks in other countries. The MyKad identification card could be done in a few hours or in a day at the latest, he added.

Najib said the people attending to one matter at a UTC could also attend to other matters at the same time during the waiting period because many agencies operated under one roof at a UTC or RTC (Rural Transformation Centre).

Giving an example, he said that at the Tawau UTC, while waiting for the passport to be ready, one could complete a dental appointment at the 1Malaysia People’s Clinic for RM1 compared to paying hundreds of ringgit at a private clinic. This is what we call ‘People First’,” he said referring to the BN government policy slogan of ‘People First, Performance Now’.

The UTC was only one aspect of the BN government policy of giving preference to the needs of the people, he said, adding that the government would do much more if the BN was given the mandate again in the coming general election.

Najib said BN also had allocated RM1 billion for 120 school infrastructure projects in rural areas of Sabah and another RM1 billion for road projects in the rural areas of Sabah in 2019-2020.

“If it is said that the country of Malaysia will be bankrupt, why is there an increase in the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), Pan Borneo project, UTC and etc. It could show that BN is managing finances well and efficiently,” he pointed out.

In view of the overwhelming turnout in Tawau and Semporna, Najib assured that both places will remain with BN.

The UTC Tawau is the 16th in Malaysia and the second in Sabah after UTC Kota Kinabalu, Keningau and coming soon in Sandakan.