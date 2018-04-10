CM calls for update on present public transport registration system

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has called for an update on the present public transport registration system in the country.

He pointed out that the system should be updated to include the registration of hydrogen buses which are expected to operate in Sarawak.

“Malaysia has to update the registration in public transport,” he said, adding that the country had to embrace technology as it looked forward to realising the developed nation status.

He made these remarks at a press conference after launching the 4th International Sustainable Energy Summit 2018 at the Pullman Hotel here today.

Abang Johari said the state government did not have the authority to update the public transport registration system.

Hence, he said the power and decision lay in the hands of Putrajaya.

The Chief Minister said that Sarawak is expected to launch its pilot hydrogen bus by end of this year.

He added the initiative of using hydrogen buses is in line with the global efforts of reducing carbon emission.