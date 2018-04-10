Cops nab illegal lottery operators in weekend ops

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Three women were picked up by police on suspicion of being illegal lottery operators last Sunday.

District police chief ACP Ng Ah Lek said the suspects aged between 21 and 30 were arrested at various premises in the city.

“Police also seized cash amounting to RM135, believed to be the betting collection, as well as gambling paraphernalia,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Ng added that the three women are being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 which carries a fine not more than RM200,000 and up to five years’ jail.

“Such raids will continue in efforts to eradicate the spread illegal gambling in the city,” he stressed.