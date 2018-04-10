Court fines foreigners for drug abuse, orders deportation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A foreign man was fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for abusing drugs.

Dedek Haryanto, 24, pleaded guilty before magistrate Zuraini Ali Musa to a charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The accused from Pontianak, Indonesia tested positive for methamphetamine at 12.40pm on Feb 27 this year at the office of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division here.

In the same courtroom, another Indonesian man was given a similar sentence after pleading guilty to the same offence.

Lim Ket Loy from Kota Serdau, Singkawang pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine at 6pm on Dec 19 last year at the office of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division here.

The court also ordered both men to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation purposes.