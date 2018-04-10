Demo day brings end to Tegas boot camp

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Bumiputera Sarawak (Tegas) recently concluded its first Pre-Accelerator Boot Camp with demo day.

During the event last Saturday, 14 out of the 20 startups who participated in the two-week camp pitched their business ideas to a room of 100 potential investors, funding agencies, strategic partners, and government leaders.

Trifold Enterprise, Menur and Wangi Lai PLT emerged as the three top winners.

Powered by the Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), the programme was designed to help budding entrepreneurs start their businesses from having validated ideas into creating viable products.

Facilitated by industry experts, the participants learned about customer and product development, building teams, fund raising, and pitching. Startups were given a chance to access a pool of mentors and coaches from companies such as 500 Startups, Segnel Ventures, FutureLab, Crowdo, Mindvalley, youthstoday.com and many others.

“Our mission is to provide growth opportunities for early-stage startups and to build a strong startup community across Sarawak. This initiative is in line with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s agenda to increase the number of successful entrepreneurs and subsequently drive the state’s digital economy,” said Tegas chairman Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment.

Programme winners received a one-year hot desk at Tegas Digital Innovation Hub, a chance to participate in Tegas Startup Lab (incubation programme), and green lane to pitch for Magic’s Global Accelerator Programme (Gap) in Cyberjaya.

The 14 startups which participated in the Demo Day were Trifold Enterprise, Codelab Academy, Thirst Milkshake, Canard Restaurant, Wangi Lai PLT, Traver Technologies, Teech, Menur, Majoh!, Sluvi, Food Hero, TRIBE, Ai-Key and Team Rocket.

Founded in 2012, Tegas is a charitable trust initiated by the Sarawak government under the Chief Minister’s Office, dedicated to promoting Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM), Technical & Vocational Education & Training (TVET) and entrepreneurship amongst Sarawakian youths.

For more information about Tegas, please visit www.tegas.org.my.

Tegas Digital Innovation Hub (TDIH) serves as a platform to nurture talents, support entrepreneurs and create innovators for Sarawak. Managed by Tegas, the hub offers ready access to high speed internet, funding and facilitation opportunities, talent development programmes and an entrepreneur-friendly ecosystem. For more information about TDIH, please visit www.innovatesarawak.com

Founded in 2014, Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC) believes in inspiring movement and connecting entrepreneurs to the right resources to build a sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem.

MaGIC offers access to local, regional, global investors and partners that are committed to nurturing the startup ecosystem. Please visit www.mymagic.my.