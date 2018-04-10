Don’t miss out on the ‘So Much More Stories’ roadshow with Dumex Dugro

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Children learn best during playtime. Through play, children develop important cognitive, socio-emotional and physical skills.

That is why Dumex Dugro created a world of wonders where mums and their children can now play, create and share through the ‘So Much More Stories’ roadshow.

This roadshow is an immersive campaign designed to stimulate children’s imagination; our interactive installations and games, and redeemable goodies such as a customisable storybook and a playmat are made out of themed adventures that the mother and her child can bond over.

“Reading together can increase the positive bonding with your kids,” said Zaid Mohamad, a well-known smart parenting coach who is also a bestselling author and columnist.

It is the perfect platform for families to embark on a journey through a land of make-believe and discover ‘so much more’ in our unique and fun worlds.

Dumex Dugro brings elements from their customisable storybook to life, featuring activities set in outer space.

The company hopes to instil the value of love where at the end of the story it shows how much the character in the book would like to return home to their parents. It is the hope of all mothers that their children will always remember that home is where the heart it.

These activities are created to test children’s physical and mental skills in an edutainment format. Dumex Dugro presents this experience as a mission in which children get to help the friendly alien Yaya return to Mars through fun activities.

Activities include ‘Shoot for Planet Mars’ and ‘Reunite Yaya with Family’.

To extend the experience, families get to take home a customised adventure storybook with instant redemption upon purchasing four packs of Dumex Dugro at the roadshow.

With this handy storybook, mums can now play, create and share ‘so much more’ stories with their child whenever they like.

The unique personalised storybook also comes in two themes: space theme and sea theme. Starring their very own child as the main character, parents can explore their children’s imagination and use this opportunity to instil reading habits.

“Recently I came across a concept introduced by Dumex Dugro to promote the reading culture. You can get a story book with your kid’s name printed inside. Imagine how awesome your child will feel, seeing himself or herself as the main character in the story!” Zaid added.

“The objective is not to make them read at youngest age possible, but to instil a deep interest in reading.”

There are a total of 20 roadshows across East Malaysia where you can join and be part of the experience. Visit www.dugro.com.my for roadshow dates and locations.